For the fourth straight game Arizona has played, quarterback Noah Fifita has been named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.

Fifita completed 25-of-32 passes for 300 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Wildcats 27-10 win over UCLA on Saturday night, which helped Arizona (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12) move into the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time under head coach Jedd Fisch.

The honor for Fifita helps him tie a conference record for the most times winning award in a single season after Jayden Daniels (now at LSU) won Pac-12 Freshman of the Week four times during the 2019 season while at Arizona State.