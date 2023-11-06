Arizona QB Noah Fifita picks up fourth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award
For the fourth straight game Arizona has played, quarterback Noah Fifita has been named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.
Fifita completed 25-of-32 passes for 300 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Wildcats 27-10 win over UCLA on Saturday night, which helped Arizona (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12) move into the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time under head coach Jedd Fisch.
The honor for Fifita helps him tie a conference record for the most times winning award in a single season after Jayden Daniels (now at LSU) won Pac-12 Freshman of the Week four times during the 2019 season while at Arizona State.
The victory over the Bruins marked Arizona's third consecutive win over a ranked opponent for the first time in program history.
Fifita threw an interception on the first possession of the game on what appeared to be miscommunication with tight end Tanner McLachlan, but he rebounded quickly for his third 300-yard performance and fourth three-touchdown game across his first five starts.
The Wildcats also became bowl eligible for the first time since 2017 after earning their sixth win Saturday.
Arizona will look to extend its winning streak to four games when it takes on Colorado in Boulder Saturday afternoon.
