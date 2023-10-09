Arizona nearly pulled off an upset of undefeated USC with the Trojans needing three overtime periods to dispatch the Wildcats behind Fifita's efforts. Ultimately, UA came up just short in the 43-41 contest in Los Angeles.

The Wildcats had a player win this award three times last season as Tetairoa McMillan took home the award twice and Jacob Manu won it once.

Noah Fifita has been named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for his performance this past Saturday on the road against USC after he threw for 303 yards and five touchdowns with one interception against the 10th-ranked Trojans.

With Fifita impressing in his first two career starts now --- both of which came against top-10 opponents --- the question now becomes who will start under center for the Wildcats moving forward starting with Saturday's game in Pullman against Washington State?

"A lot of things that I've learned, a lot of things I gotta get better at," Fifita said about his two starts in place of de Laura. "At the end of the day, the last two games, we played two of the op offenses in the country, and our defense played spectacular in both games. ... The offense, we weren't able to get it done, but to be thrown into that role learning new things.

"Game reps. There's nothing like game reps. Still trying to learn, still trying to get better. But, the defense, they played spectacular the last two weeks."

When asked after Saturday's game if Fifita's performance affected the plan at quarterback for the Wildcats, Jedd Fisch said "no" so it appears Jayden de Laura will still be the starter if he is fully healthy.

The Wildcats travel to Pullman this Saturday for a meeting with one-loss Washington State.