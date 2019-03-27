Arizona pushing to create more competition this spring
As Arizona goes through its second week of practice the intensity will only continue to pick up as the team gets into the flow of things. As the next few weeks play out part of what the UA coaching...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news