Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-27 14:50:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Arizona pushing to create more competition this spring

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

As Arizona goes through its second week of practice the intensity will only continue to pick up as the team gets into the flow of things. As the next few weeks play out part of what the UA coaching...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}