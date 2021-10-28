Arizona prioritizing the ability to finish games heading into USC matchup

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said this week that his team has been playing around 47 minutes of a 60-minute game heading into its matchup with USC this week. It is in those 13 minutes that Fisch believes his team has lost its matchups leading to a push from the coaching staff to have complete performances in the games ahead.

The Wildcats are currently sitting at 0-7 on the season and have lost their last 19 games. Until the team is able to find a way to perform better late in the game it will be an uphill climb to break that losing streak. That is why a big area of emphasis for Arizona this week will be on playing well in the fourth quarter.

The most crucial play in Friday's loss to the Huskies came on an interception thrown by starting quarterback Will Plummer on the UW side of the field that ultimately led to a swing in momentum. Washington went on to score 14 unanswered points and win the game, 21-16.

Pushing through those moments is at the forefront of Fisch's mind right now.

"We are spending an enormous amount of time on the sports psyche part of the game," he said this week. "We brought our sports psychologist in to team meetings to speak to our team about mindfulness. Speak to our team about the importance of, 'Hey, one play is one play.'

"... Each game is a separate game, each play is a separate play. We need to be better being able to handle that."

That critical moment in the game came with 12:58 left to play speaking to the point Fisch made this week about the team's need to finish strong especially when adversity hits.

Getting out of the "here we go again" mentality that Fisch pointed to earlier this week is something the team is focused on.

The the mental aspect of the game is in focus, the more literal side is where the team needs to improve. Arizona has struggled to score in the fourth quarter in recent games, and Fisch is still searching for answers on how to get his team to break through that wall as well.