basketball

Arizona press conference recap: Sean Miller and Max Hazzard (NAU week)

Riley Holman
GOAZCATS.com video reporter
Riley Holman is a video reporter for GOAZCATS.com who has been part of the staff since 2018. Her role for the site includes team coverage of Arizona baseball, football and basketball.

GOAZCATS.com reporter Riley Holman brings you the top stories to come from Arizona's first press conference of the regular season as the team gets ready to open up against Northern Arizona this week. Head coach Sean Miller provided an update on suspended guard Devonaire Doutrive in addition to updating the media on the injury status of freshman big man Zeke Nnaji. He also talked about freshman point guard Nico Mannion and others. Get the full rundown from Monday's press conference.

