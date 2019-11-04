GOAZCATS.com reporter Riley Holman brings you the top stories to come from Arizona's first press conference of the regular season as the team gets ready to open up against Northern Arizona this week. Head coach Sean Miller provided an update on suspended guard Devonaire Doutrive in addition to updating the media on the injury status of freshman big man Zeke Nnaji. He also talked about freshman point guard Nico Mannion and others. Get the full rundown from Monday's press conference.