GOAZCATS - Arizona preparing for busy stretch to end 2020-21 season

Arizona (15-8, 9-8) finished up its win over USC on Saturday believing that would be the last time it would be playing in another team's arena this season.

However, the Pac-12 had other plans and added a matchup against Oregon to be played in Eugene next Monday in what, for now, will be the new season finale for the Wildcats. The road contest, which head coach Sean Miller says he didn't learn about until Monday afternoon, is set to be a makeup game for the matchup that was lost in mid-January when COVID-19 issues prevented the Ducks from hosting UA.

The Pac-12 recently decided to shift its schedule to leave open the final week for any potential makeup games resulting in Arizona's original early-March matchup with Arizona State being moved up several weeks. However, the Wildcats had not heard anything about a potential replacement matchup prior to the league informing UA of the decision this week.

Miller said the Pac-12 has not informed the Wildcats if they will be on the hook for the travel costs, but his team is planning to take part in the game while looking to end its season on a high note.

"For us it's just an opportunity to play another game, obviously, against a really good team that will be playing for a lot," he said. "... We just wanna play games. If we can play our entire Pac-12 Conference schedule, and it looks like we're going to be able to do that, that in and of itself is quite an achievement.

"I'm happy for our players simply because we don't have a postseason, so for us to be able to play all of our Pac-12 Conference games is a good thing. I know we still have the one nonconference opportunity out there. That's a little more difficult for us, because it conflicts with seemingly every team trying to get as many games in as possible in their own conference. Then, we're now running into different conference tournaments that start and end on different dates."

The road matchup against Oregon that was set to originally be played on Jan. 16 was the only conference game the Wildcats would have missed if not rescheduled. The new revision to the schedule will mean UA will have its chance to play all 20 league matchups this season as long as the next two games go off without a hitch this week.

Arizona's canceled matchup with the University of San Diego back in December left the program with one more available nonconference matchup that it could play this season, but for now there are no set plans for that game to take place though that could change if the Wildcats find a partner outside the league this late in the season.

The NCAA is allowing teams to play 27 games during the regular season. So far the Wildcats have played six games outside the conference and 17 Pac-12 games. This was the first season the conference moved to a 20-game league schedule.

For now Miller is simply getting his team ready for what is now a more difficult stretch than anticipated that will have the Wildcats play three games in five days ending with its road trip to Oregon.

Because of that the UA head coach is going to keep a close watch on his team in the coming days to ensure that his group can reach that ending point at full strength.

"We have to be smart with our team," Miller said about having to play three games in five days this season. "... We've already done that twice. So, this will be our third time and that's not an easy task. If anybody gets injured, even if it's just slightly, it really affects games two and three. Which we already dealt with that when Benn (Mathurin) went down getting ready for Stanford."

The league did Arizona no favors with the schedule for its final three games as UA will host Washington State at 9 p.m. on Thursday night before facing Washington at noon on Saturday ahead of the trip to Oregon for an as-of-yet-to-be-determined tip off on Monday.

The matchup with the Ducks will be televised by either ESPN or ESPN2.

WATCH: Sean Miller discuss the latest with his team heading into the final week

WATCH: Azuolas Tubelis recaps his award-winning week in LA