Arizona players Kyle Ostendorp and Kyon Barrs win Pac-12 weekly awards

After Arizona snapped its 20-game losing streak with a gritty 10-3 victory over Cal, and two of the players on the team were recognized by the conference with a pair of weekly awards. Punter Kyle Ostendorp and nose tackle Kyon Barrs were both named players of the week with Ostendorp winning special teams player of the week and Barrs winning defensive lineman of the week.



This season, Ostendorp has been one of Arizona's best players on the team, averaging 49.1 yards a punt. Against Cal, he recorded seven times, averaging 50.1 yards a punt and was able to down four of them inside Cal's 20-yard line.

"He just punted the ball, so well. I mean, so well, that they were getting their starting field position and felt like to me that the ball was minus 15 and back the whole game, and then that one time, he just boomed. I don't know what it was a 65 yarder or whatever it might have been," said coach Jedd Fisch after the team's first win of the season.

After missing the USC game, Barrs came back against Cal and had what might be his best game of his career with a career-high 2.5 sacks and collected five tackles for the game, helping lead a defense that held the golden Bears to 122 total yards for the game.