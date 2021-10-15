Arizona plans to hold JB Brown from games the rest of 2021

Arizona senior defensive lineman JB Brown is not expected to play in any other games this season according to Jedd Fisch. The Wildcats head coach made the announcement Thursday during his final press conference before the team heads to Boulder to face Colorado this Saturday.

Brown did not play in UA's loss to UCLA over the weekend and was removed from the team's most recent depth chart. Monday, Fisch said Brown was held out of the game to deal with a "personal" matter before telling reporters Thursday that the senior from California will no longer be playing in games this year.

"JB's not gonna be with us for the games," Fisch said. "It will enable him to, most likely, have another year of eligibility to be able to help us as he's working through some other things."

Brown has been a regular contributor for the Wildcats since his sophomore year, but he sat out the shortened 2020 season before returning to the team for spring ball earlier this year.

Because has not used his redshirt, Brown should be able to qualify for an extra season of eligibility since he did not play in more than four games this year.

He made three starts this season and racked up eight tackles and two tackles for loss in his four appearances.

Overall, Brown has 61 tackles, 14 1/2 tackles for loss and 6 1/2 sacks in his career with the Wildcats. He's made 17 starts during his time at Arizona.

Brown, who became a father this summer, believes he gained value from working on his own last year preparing him for the remainder of his career with the Wildcats.

Brown was featured at the "anchor" position in defensive coordinator Don Brown's defense allowing him to utilize his pass rushing skills as an edge player in the scheme.

Central Michigan transfer Mo Diallo and second-year freshman Paris Shand will move into the top two spots on the depth chart with Brown now finished playing this season.