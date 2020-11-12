GOAZCATS - Arizona picked to finish 5th in Pac-12's preseason media poll

It's difficult to judge right now what Arizona will be once the season comes to an end. There are only three players on this year's roster who suited up for the Wildcats last season. Half the roster is made up of freshmen and most of those players are internationals who are still getting adjusted to life in America let alone college basketball.

Thursday reporters from across the Pac-12 decided that Arizona will be the fifth-best team in the conference this season as the preseason media poll was released. The Wildcats received 173 points overall sandwiching Sean Miller's team in between Stanford and USC.

UA has plenty of uncertainty once again this year because of all the changes and Miller himself doesn't envision knowing what type of team he truly has on his hands until several weeks into the season.

"When you have 10 guys that didn't play in a game last year of the 13 you have there's just a lot of unknown," Miller said in October. "I think it will remain that way for the next couple of months. Even after we play games I think we'll still be learning about our team."

The Wildcats will certainly have to do the chasing this season from the onset of conference play as there are several teams with many more proven and experienced players returning this year.

Five different teams received first-place votes led by UCLA, which was picked to win the conference. However, there is not much separation from the top teams on the list with Arizona State and Oregon following closely behind the Bruins in the preseason projections.

Miller understands that his team will be at a disadvantage with so much youth for the Wildcats this year, but that is also partly because he understands how much talent there is across the league this season.

"This year I think it might be the strongest year ever in my 12 years in the Pac-10 and Pac-12, because from top to bottom it's so strong," Miller said recently. "We have so much returning experience. Some of our league's best players, if you go through the starting fives of a year ago or top eight players, it's amazing how many returning players on those NCAA Tournament teams return.

"... We're unfortunately on the wrong end of that, which won't help us, but I do believe this year in the Pac-12 that we're gonna have a great conference. Really a competitive conference from top to bottom, and playing 20 games it's gonna be difficult. It's gonna be very, very challenging."

Pac-12 preseason media poll (first-place votes)

1. UCLA (9) - 251 points

2. Arizona State (5) - 246

3. Oregon (7) - 241

4. Stanford (1) - 209

5. Arizona - 173

6. USC (1) - 154

7. Colorado - 149

8. Utah - 131

9. Washington - 85

10. California - 65

11. Washington State - 54

12. Oregon State - 36