Arizona opponent first look: West Virginia

It's a first time matchup as West Virginia (3-4, 2-2 Big 12) comes to Arizona (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) Saturday evening and the feeling in the air is that the Wildcats are in a must-win situation.

Since UA went into Rice-Eccles Stadium a few weeks back and knocked off then-No. 10 Utah, it's suffered a three-game losing streak and goals for the season are beginning to dwindle.

This Mountaineers team is facing a similar season in which the consensus was that WVU could end up being pretty successful in the 2024 Big 12.

West Virginia has dropped three of its last five in some competitive bouts, however is coming off of a most recent 45-18 exclamation point from No. 16 Kansas State where quarterback Garrett Greene completed 9-of-19 passes and throwing two interceptions before being replaced by Nicco Marchiol to open the second half.