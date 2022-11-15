Arizona opponent first look: Washington State
Arizona (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12) will look to build off of last week's stunning upset win at No.12 UCLA and keep its winning streak alive in hopes of clinching its first bowl berth since 2017 as the Wildcats get ready to host the Washington State this Saturday.
Arizona are again opening the week as an underdog heading into the matchup and will have another big test in front of them with the Cougars (6-4, 3-4) currently riding a two-game winning streak heading into Saturday's game. The last time Arizona beat Washington State in Tucson was the same year that the Wildcats clinched a bowl berth in 2017, beating the Cougars 58-37 behind two touchdown runs from J.J Taylor.
WSU has controlled the last seven matchups with Arizona winning just two of the last seven meetings dating back to 2013.
OVERVIEW
Head Coach: Jake Dickert (2nd season/9-7 at WSU)
Pac-12 standings: 7th place
Record: 6-4, 3-4 Pac-12 (last week: 28-18 win over ASU)
Schemes
• Offensive: Air Raid
• Defensive: 4-2-5
Ranks (NCAA – FBS/Pac-12)
Total offense: 80th/9th (371.9 YPG)
Scoring offense: 77th/9th (26.9 PPG)
Total defense: 44th/3rd (358.5 YPG)
Scoring defense: 20th/1st (19.8 PPG)
All time series: Arizona leads 27-18 all-time (last meeting: 44-18 WSU win on Nov. 18, 2021)
WHAT WE KNOW
