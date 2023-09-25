Arizona opponent first look: Washington
After winning its first conference game of the season last week at Stanford, Arizona (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) will look to build off its momentum as the Wildcats prepare to host Washington (4-0, 1-0) in their Pac-12 home opener. The Huskies will be arguably one of the best offenses that the UA will face this year, ranking first in the country in total offense and passing offense.
UW has won the last six matchups against Arizona, with the last time the Wildcats won being a 27-26 victory in Tucson, behind 14 total tackles and a forced fumble by the UA safety Jared Tevis and a game-winning field goal by kicker Casey Skowron with three seconds left on the clock.
OVERVIEW
Head Coach: Kalen DeBoer (15-2 at UW / second season)
Pac-12 standings: 4th place
Record: 4-0, 1-0 Pac-12 (last week: 59-32 win vs. Cal)
Schemes
• Offensive: Air Raid
• Defensive: 4-2-5
Ranks (NCAA – FBS/Pac-12)
Total offense: 1st (593.2YPG)
Scoring offense: 3rd (49.8 PPG)
Total defense: 72nd (370.8 YPG)
Scoring defense: T-26th (17 PPG)
All-time series: Washington leads 25-11-1 all-time (last meeting: Washington won 41-31 in Seattle)
