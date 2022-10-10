Preparing for game week before its trip to Seattle will be the main thing on the Wildcats mind after an underwhelming performance and falling short in its last home game and against Oregon 49-22 in front of a sold out Arizona Stadium.

This week's matchup; Washington will be in similar shoes as it looks to get back on track after Arizona State defeated the Huskies 45-38 in Tempe.

Arizona (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) will get its chance at redemption this Saturday against Washington (4-2, 1-2). The last time the Cats came to Husky Stadium, UW defeated them in comfortable fashion 44-27.