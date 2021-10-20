Arizona opponent first look: Washington

Arizona heads into the second half of the season at home with an opportunity to face an underachieving team from the Pac-12's North Division that also happens to be coming off consecutive losses. Washington (2-4) was selected to finish second behind Oregon in the North Division. The Huskies even managed to snap a pair of first-place votes in the preseason media poll.

Things have not gone well for Jimmy Lake's squad as they enter Friday's matchup with the Wildcats having lost to UCLA last weekend, 24-17.

UA is still searching for its first win since 2019 generating some intrigue in the matchup of two teams near the bottom of the league standings.

To give you more insight into the Huskies, here is our first look at what we know about UW plus what Arizona's coaches and players are saying about this week's opponent.