 GOAZCATS - Arizona opponent first look: Washington
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-20 22:23:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Arizona opponent first look: Washington

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattGOAZCATS
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona heads into the second half of the season at home with an opportunity to face an underachieving team from the Pac-12's North Division that also happens to be coming off consecutive losses. Washington (2-4) was selected to finish second behind Oregon in the North Division. The Huskies even managed to snap a pair of first-place votes in the preseason media poll.

Things have not gone well for Jimmy Lake's squad as they enter Friday's matchup with the Wildcats having lost to UCLA last weekend, 24-17.

UA is still searching for its first win since 2019 generating some intrigue in the matchup of two teams near the bottom of the league standings.

To give you more insight into the Huskies, here is our first look at what we know about UW plus what Arizona's coaches and players are saying about this week's opponent.

OVERVIEW

Head coach: Jimmy Lake (2nd season | 5-5)

Record: 2-4, 1-2 Pac-12 (last game: 24-17 loss to UCLA)

Pac-12 standings: 5th (North Division)

Schemes

• Offense: Pro style

• Defense: 2-4-5

Ranks (FBS | Pac-12)

Total offense: 97th (357.2 YPG) | 9th

Scoring offense: 100th (23.5 PPG) | 9th

Total defense: 40th (342.5 YPG allowed) | 2nd

Scoring defense: 39th (20.3 PPG allowed) | 3rd

All-time series: Washington leads 23-11-1 | Last meeting (11.21.20): UCLA win 44-27


WHAT WE KNOW

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}