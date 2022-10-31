The Wildcats will be looking to snap their 3-game losing streak after falling 45-37 to No. 9 USC as they prepare to visit Salt Lake City to play the No.12 Utah Utes. Last season saw Utah be crowned victorious in its 38-29 win in Tucson.
The last time Arizona (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) took down Utah (6-2, 4-1) was Nov. 15, 2015 when the Wildcats won 37-30 in 2OT with Arizona quarterback Anu Solomon recording three total touchdowns and backup Jerrard Randall throwing the game-winning touchdown.
OVERVIEW
Head Coach: Kyle Whittingham (19th season /150-72 at Utah )
Preseason prediction: 1st (Pac-12)
Record: (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12) (Last game 21-17 win vs Washington State)
Schemes
-Offensive: Multiple
-Defensive: 4-2-5, 4-3
Ranks (NCAA – FBS)
Total offense: 26th (456.6 YPG)
Scoring offense: 16th (38.2 PPG)
Total defense: 30th (339.4 YPG)
Scoring defense: 36th (21.6 PPG)
All time series: Utah leads 24-19-2 all-time (Utah on five-game winning streak)
