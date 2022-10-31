News More News
Arizona opponent first look: Utah

Utah versus Washington State.
Utah versus Washington State. (Young Kwak | Associated Press)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter

The Wildcats will be looking to snap their 3-game losing streak after falling 45-37 to No. 9 USC as they prepare to visit Salt Lake City to play the No.12 Utah Utes. Last season saw Utah be crowned victorious in its 38-29 win in Tucson.

The last time Arizona (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) took down Utah (6-2, 4-1) was Nov. 15, 2015 when the Wildcats won 37-30 in 2OT with Arizona quarterback Anu Solomon recording three total touchdowns and backup Jerrard Randall throwing the game-winning touchdown.

OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Kyle Whittingham (19th season /150-72 at Utah )

Preseason prediction: 1st (Pac-12)

Record: (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12) (Last game 21-17 win vs Washington State)

Schemes

-Offensive: Multiple

-Defensive: 4-2-5, 4-3

Ranks (NCAA – FBS)

Total offense: 26th (456.6 YPG)

Scoring offense: 16th (38.2 PPG)

Total defense: 30th (339.4 YPG)

Scoring defense: 36th (21.6 PPG)

All time series: Utah leads 24-19-2 all-time (Utah on five-game winning streak)

{{ article.author_name }}