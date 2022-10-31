The Wildcats will be looking to snap their 3-game losing streak after falling 45-37 to No. 9 USC as they prepare to visit Salt Lake City to play the No.12 Utah Utes. Last season saw Utah be crowned victorious in its 38-29 win in Tucson.

The last time Arizona (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) took down Utah (6-2, 4-1) was Nov. 15, 2015 when the Wildcats won 37-30 in 2OT with Arizona quarterback Anu Solomon recording three total touchdowns and backup Jerrard Randall throwing the game-winning touchdown.