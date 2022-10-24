Arizona opponent first look: USC
Both Arizona and USC will aim to bounce back after Pac-12 losses as the Wildcats get ready to host its 45th all-time matchup against the Trojans this Saturday.
Although a lackluster one win season last year, the Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) came close but fell short to USC 41-34. Arizona looks for redemption against the Trojans in year two of the Jedd Fisch era.
OVERVIEW
Head Coach: Lincoln Riley (1st season /6-1 at USC )
Preseason prediction: 3rd (Pac-12)
Record: (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12) (Last game 43-42 loss vs Utah)
Schemes
-Offensive: Air Raid
-Defensive: 4-2-5 (multiple)
Ranks (NCAA – FBS)
Total offense: 18th (475.3 YPG)
Scoring offense: 12th (40.4 PPG)
Total defense: 73rd (381.6 YPG)
Scoring defense: 41st (22.1 PPG)
All time series: USC leads 36-8 all-time (Trojans have won nine-game winning streak)
