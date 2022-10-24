News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-24 19:00:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Arizona opponent first look: USC

USC touchdown against Oregon State.
USC touchdown against Oregon State. (Amanda Loman | Associated Press)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter

Both Arizona and USC will aim to bounce back after Pac-12 losses as the Wildcats get ready to host its 45th all-time matchup against the Trojans this Saturday.

Although a lackluster one win season last year, the Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) came close but fell short to USC 41-34. Arizona looks for redemption against the Trojans in year two of the Jedd Fisch era.

OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Lincoln Riley (1st season /6-1 at USC )

Preseason prediction: 3rd (Pac-12)

Record: (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12) (Last game 43-42 loss vs Utah)

Schemes

-Offensive: Air Raid

-Defensive: 4-2-5 (multiple)

Ranks (NCAA – FBS)

Total offense: 18th (475.3 YPG)

Scoring offense: 12th (40.4 PPG)

Total defense: 73rd (381.6 YPG)

Scoring defense: 41st (22.1 PPG)

All time series: USC leads 36-8 all-time (Trojans have won nine-game winning streak)

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}