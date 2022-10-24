Both Arizona and USC will aim to bounce back after Pac-12 losses as the Wildcats get ready to host its 45th all-time matchup against the Trojans this Saturday.

Although a lackluster one win season last year, the Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) came close but fell short to USC 41-34. Arizona looks for redemption against the Trojans in year two of the Jedd Fisch era.