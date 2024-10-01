Arizona got back on track in a huge way by traveling to Salt Lake City and upsetting the former No. 10 ranked program in Utah with a 23-10 victory over the Big 12's consensus leader.

With a great win under Brent Brennan and co. to open conference play, Arizona now welcome an electric offensive team to Tucson next Saturday in Texas Tech who has gotten the better of the Wildcats all time with a 26-5-2 record all time.

While it's the Red Raiders who hold the all time series by a wide margin, it was the Wildcats who won the last matchup 28-14 back in 2019 thanks to a lethal run game that was led by quarterback Khalil Tate's 129 rushing yards and running back Gary Brightwell's 85 rushing yards that culminated in a team yardage total of 314 yards on the ground (5.1 YPC) and three rushing touchdowns.