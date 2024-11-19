Arizona opponent first look: TCU

It's been a week of positivity for Arizona (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) as it snapped it's five-game losing skid spanning an entire month from October through November as it bounced back in a big way dominating Houston 27-3 at home.

With a bowl game back again in the picture if the Wildcats were to win out, there's hope in Tucson after many weeks of drought and somberness within the program.

In the next two games Arizona will play two teams that've already clinched bowl contention and are very much in play for the Big 12 conference championship, but first the Cats will have it's last road trip of the year heading to TCU (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) who has just held it's head above water as of late hanging around .500.

Twenty one years have passed since the last matchup between Arizona and TCU, who was ranked 19th in the nation, where the Horned Frogs got the upper hand in a 13-10 victory in overtime back in 2003.

All thanks in part to a lockdown defensive performance from the Horned Frogs who picked off Arizona four times while collecting seven pass breakups along with five sacks and two forced fumbles to give the Wildcats trouble all day long.