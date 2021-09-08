Arizona opponent first look: San Diego State (Game 2)
Arizona is moving on to its second game after Saturday's 24-16 loss to BYU in Las Vegas. The Wildcats (0-1) will make their home debut at Arizona Stadium Saturday night as San Diego makes the trek east to Tucson after taking down New Mexico State in its opener.
UA will be looking to break a 13-game losing streak that dates back to 2019 and heads into Saturday's game leading its series with the Aztecs. However, it will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2001.
Here is an early look at Arizona's second opponent as the Wildcats begin to focus their attention on the Aztecs this week.
OVERVIEW
Head coach: Brady Hoke (3rd season/18-16 at SDSU)
Preseason prediction: 3rd (MWC West Division)
Record: 1-0 (last game: 28-10 win over New Mexico State)
Schemes
• Offense: Spread
• Defense: 3-3-5
Ranks (NCAA)
Total offense: 93rd (339.0 YPG)
Scoring offense: T-73rd (28.0 PPG)
Total defense: 74th (374.0 YPG allowed)
Scoring defense: T-21st (10.0 PPG allowed)
All-time series: Arizona leads 10-5 (last meeting (8/30/2001): Arizona win 23-10)
Current spread: Arizona -7, O/U 46.5
WHAT WE KNOW
• SDSU had to climb out of 10-point hole for first its win
The Aztecs scored 28 unanswered points to seal their first win after a slow start last weekend. NMSU went up 10-0 on SDSU in the first half, but Brady Hoke's team eventually found a rhythm offensively to take a lead late in the third quarter. The offense struggled for the Aztecs out of the gate, and quarterback Jordon Brookshire finished with just six completions in the win.
