Arizona opponent first look: San Diego State (Game 2)

Arizona is moving on to its second game after Saturday's 24-16 loss to BYU in Las Vegas. The Wildcats (0-1) will make their home debut at Arizona Stadium Saturday night as San Diego makes the trek east to Tucson after taking down New Mexico State in its opener.

UA will be looking to break a 13-game losing streak that dates back to 2019 and heads into Saturday's game leading its series with the Aztecs. However, it will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2001.

Here is an early look at Arizona's second opponent as the Wildcats begin to focus their attention on the Aztecs this week.