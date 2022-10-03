News More News
Arizona opponent first look: Oregon

Jedd Fisch’s Wildcats look to build off of their 43-20 home win against Colorado, as they get set to host No. 12 Oregon this Saturday for their fourth home game of the season.

Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) will aim for redemption against the Ducks (4-1, 2-0) after losing 41-19 last season.

Dan Lanning will coach in his first game as a head coach against the Wildcats after coaching for rival Arizona State years prior.

OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Dan Lanning (1st season /4-1 at Oregon)

Preseason prediction: 2nd (Pac-12)

Record: 4-1 (Last game 45-27 win vs Stanford)

Schemes

-Offensive: Spread option

-Defensive: 4-2-5

Ranks (NCAA – FBS)

Total offense: 13th (499 YPG)

Scoring offense: 15th (40.6 PPG)

Total defense: 55th (358 YPG)

Scoring defense: 97th (30.2 PPG)

All time series: Oregon leads 28-17 all time (Oregon is on two-game winning streak)


{{ article.author_name }}