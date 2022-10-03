Jedd Fisch’s Wildcats look to build off of their 43-20 home win against Colorado, as they get set to host No. 12 Oregon this Saturday for their fourth home game of the season.

Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) will aim for redemption against the Ducks (4-1, 2-0) after losing 41-19 last season.

Dan Lanning will coach in his first game as a head coach against the Wildcats after coaching for rival Arizona State years prior.