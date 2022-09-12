Arizona will aim to bounce back this week after falling to Mississippi State, 39-17, in its first home game on Saturday night.

The Wildcats (1-1) will prepare this week to host the North Dakota State (2-0) this Saturday in the first ever meeting between the two programs.

This matchup will be another test for the Wildcats as Matt Entz's program has become one of the most accomplished FSC teams in the country. The Bison head into Saturday's game ranked No. 1 in the current FCS coaches poll and are the defending FCS champion.

Here is the first look at the Wildcats' next opponent as they get ready to host North Dakota State this weekend.