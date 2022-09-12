News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-12 13:52:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Arizona opponent first look: North Dakota State

North Dakota State is the defending FCS champion and is currently the No. 1-ranked FCS team through two games.
North Dakota State is the defending FCS champion and is currently the No. 1-ranked FCS team through two games. (Jerome Miron | USA Today Sports)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter

Arizona will aim to bounce back this week after falling to Mississippi State, 39-17, in its first home game on Saturday night.

The Wildcats (1-1) will prepare this week to host the North Dakota State (2-0) this Saturday in the first ever meeting between the two programs.

This matchup will be another test for the Wildcats as Matt Entz's program has become one of the most accomplished FSC teams in the country. The Bison head into Saturday's game ranked No. 1 in the current FCS coaches poll and are the defending FCS champion.

Here is the first look at the Wildcats' next opponent as they get ready to host North Dakota State this weekend.

OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Matt Entz (4th season/39-4 at NDSU)

Preseason prediction: 1st (MVFC)

Record: 2-0 (last game 43-3 win vs. NC A&T)

Schemes

-Offense: Power

-Defense: 4-3

Ranks (NCAA – FCS)

Total offense: 58th (329.5 YPG)

Scoring offense: 7th (46.5 PPG)

Total defense: 5th (204.0 YPG)

Scoring defense: 8th (8.5 PPG)

All time series: First meeting

WHAT WE KNOW

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}