Arizona opponent first look: No. 10 Utah

Arizona exits a much needed bye week following early season struggles capped off with a showcase of dominance from Kansas State in a 31-7 beating over the Wildcats in week 3.

Matchup wise, things don't get that much easier for UA as the team will travel to Salt Lake City for it's Big 12 conference opener on Saturday to take on No. 10 Utah who is the highest ranked Big 12 team on the AP Poll.

The last time Arizona faced Utah, the Wildcats snapped a six game losing streak lasting from 2016-2022 where they beat the Utes 42-18 at home on Nov. 18, 2023. Many players helped UA to that win but none more than WR Tetairoa McMillan who caught eight passes for 116 receiving yards and one touchdown while also throwing a 21-yard touchdown pass to RB Michael Wiley.