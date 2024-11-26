Arizona opponent first look: No. 14 ASU

After having some hope of extending it's season last Saturday, Arizona (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) ultimately looked like it's 2024 self again and lacked any offensive consistency while also not having the players defensively to keep up with a high-powered offense.

Now without a bowl game possible for the Wildcats, there usually wouldn't be much to look forward to until next season but luckily The Duel in the Desert is right around the corner with a huge opportunity at bragging rights.

No. 14 Arizona State (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) is having the season that Wildcats fans and the city of Tucson expected for their own team as the Sun Devils have truly defied all odds being picked as preseason last place in the Big 12 conference, while now sitting in prime position to have a spot in the Conference Championship game in Arlington along with potentially punching their ticket into the expanded College Football Playoff.

While it's been a season to forget in Tucson, the Wildcats stare down a chance to deny their rivals and play spoiler to the hopes they still have in the 2024 season.

The Wildcats have held the Territorial Cup in Tucson the last two years and most recently they traveled to Mountain America stadium on Nov. 25, 2023 in which UA utterly destroyed the Sun Devils 59-23.

The performance was almost singlehandedly won from the combo of Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan who put up offensive fireworks with 527 passing yards along with five touchdowns while 11 of those balls were caught by McMillan for 266 yards and a touchdown reception.