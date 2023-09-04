News More News
Arizona opponent first look: Mississippi State

Arizona's Michael Wiley had 103 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown against the Bulldogs last season.
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

After taking down NAU to kick off its season, Arizona will look to build off of its momentum this week as the Wildcats prepare for another revenge game this Saturday at Mississippi State after losing to the Bulldogs 39-17 last season in Tucson.

The game in Starkville will mark the first time Arizona has played on the road at an SEC opponent since the 45-3 loss to LSU during the 2026 season. In that game, Wildcats' starting quarterback Willie Tuitama left with a concussion early and it was all down hill from there for UA.

OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Zach Arnett (1st season / 2-0 at MSU)

Preseason prediction: 13th (SEC)

Record: (1-0) (Last game 48-7 win vs. Southeastern Louisiana)

Scheme

- Offensive: Air Raid

- Defensive: 3-3-5

Ranks (NCAA – FBS)

Total offense: 19th (525 YPG)

Scoring offense: T-18 (48 PPG)

Total defense: 16th (208 YPG)

Scoring defense: T-15th (7 PPG)

All-time series: MSU leads 1-0 all-time (MSU won the last game at Arizona 39-17 on Sept. 10, 2022)

