After taking down NAU to kick off its season, Arizona will look to build off of its momentum this week as the Wildcats prepare for another revenge game this Saturday at Mississippi State after losing to the Bulldogs 39-17 last season in Tucson.

The game in Starkville will mark the first time Arizona has played on the road at an SEC opponent since the 45-3 loss to LSU during the 2026 season. In that game, Wildcats' starting quarterback Willie Tuitama left with a concussion early and it was all down hill from there for UA.