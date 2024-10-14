Arizona opponent first look: Colorado

At the midway point of 2024, Arizona sits at (3-3) following a 41-19 thumping suffered to BYU in Provo last Saturday and opportunities are slowly coming to an end to capitalize on what was aspired from the team in the preseason.

Though the Cats sit with a just .500 record, that's the same record the team sat at exactly a year ago and so if there was proof anywhere a turnaround is possible the proof is in the same building.

Coming to Tucson this Saturday is the Deion Sanders led Colorado team that itself is days removed from a heartbreaker in Boulder as the Buffaloes fell 31-28 to No. 17 Kansas State. In overall history, CU has got the upper hand over UA winning 16-10 of the games played.

Although, the Cats have the upper hand in the last 10 games played with a 7-3 record and a two-game winning streak taking home a victory last in 2023 off the back of a 200-plus yard running performance where running back Jonah Coleman led the way with 179 rushing yards and 16.3 yards per carry on route to a 34-31 victory.

