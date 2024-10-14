Arizona opponent first look: Colorado

in other news
Five Takeaways: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Thursday press conference
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media Thursday and here are the five takeaways.
Arizona looking to find more consistency on the offensive side of the ball
Arizona offense is searching for answers as the Wildcats' prepare for No. 14 BYU.
Arizona's Treydan Stukes out for the season forcing next man up mentality
Arizona defensive backs Treydan Stukes falls to a season ending injury.
WATCH: Arizona DC Duane Akina Wednesday press conference (BYU week)
Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina spoke to the media ahead of the UA game against BYU.
WATCH: Arizona defensive players Wednesday press conference (BYU week)
Arizona defensive players Genesis Smith and Chase Kennedy spoke to the media ahead of BYU game.
At the midway point of 2024, Arizona sits at (3-3) following a 41-19 thumping suffered to BYU in Provo last Saturday and opportunities are slowly coming to an end to capitalize on what was aspired from the team in the preseason.
Though the Cats sit with a just .500 record, that's the same record the team sat at exactly a year ago and so if there was proof anywhere a turnaround is possible the proof is in the same building.
Coming to Tucson this Saturday is the Deion Sanders led Colorado team that itself is days removed from a heartbreaker in Boulder as the Buffaloes fell 31-28 to No. 17 Kansas State. In overall history, CU has got the upper hand over UA winning 16-10 of the games played.
Although, the Cats have the upper hand in the last 10 games played with a 7-3 record and a two-game winning streak taking home a victory last in 2023 off the back of a 200-plus yard running performance where running back Jonah Coleman led the way with 179 rushing yards and 16.3 yards per carry on route to a 34-31 victory.
Head Coach: Deion Sanders (34-16 career record)
Preseason Prediction: 11th (Big 12 conference)
Record: (4-2) (2-1 conference play) (Previous game 31-28 loss vs. No. 18 Kansas State)
Scheme:
- Offensive: Spread
- Defensive: 4-2-5
Ranks: (NCAA - FBS)
Total Offense: 63rd (398.7 YPG)
Scoring Offense: 55th (30.5 PPG)
Total Defense: 94th (386.8 YPG)
Scoring Defense: 74th (24.3 PPG)
All-time series: The all-time series is led by Colorado with a 16-10 record (Arizona won the last game at Folsom Field in Boulder 34-31 on Nov. 11, 2023)
