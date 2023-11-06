Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Arizona opponent first look: Colorado

Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

After beating three straight AP opponents for the first time in program history and clinching a bowl berth for the first time since 2017, No. 23 Arizona (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12) will look to stay in the winning column, as they make the trip to Boulder to take on Colorado (4-5, 1-5) on Saturday afternoon. The last time Arizona went to Boulder and took down the Buffaloes was Oct. 5, 2019, when the Wildcats edged out CU 35-30 on a game-winning touchdown run by UA running back Nathan Tilford.

Here is a first look at the Buffaloes:

OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Deion Sanders (4-5 at Colorado/ 1st season)

Pac-12 standings: 9th place

Record: 4-5, 1-5 Pac-12 (last week: 26-19 win vs. Colorado)

Schemes

• Offensive: multiple

• Defensive: multiple

Ranks (NCAA – FBS)

Total offense: 64th (389.7 YPG)

Scoring offense: 49th (30.4 PPG)

Total defense: 129th (469 YPG)

Scoring defense: 117th (33.9 PPG)

All-time series: Colorado leads 16-9 all-time (last meeting: Arizona beat Colorado 43-20 on Oct. 1, 2022 at Arizona Stadium)

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement