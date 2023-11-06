After beating three straight AP opponents for the first time in program history and clinching a bowl berth for the first time since 2017, No. 23 Arizona (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12) will look to stay in the winning column, as they make the trip to Boulder to take on Colorado (4-5, 1-5) on Saturday afternoon. The last time Arizona went to Boulder and took down the Buffaloes was Oct. 5, 2019, when the Wildcats edged out CU 35-30 on a game-winning touchdown run by UA running back Nathan Tilford.

Here is a first look at the Buffaloes: