Arizona opponent first look: Colorado
After beating three straight AP opponents for the first time in program history and clinching a bowl berth for the first time since 2017, No. 23 Arizona (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12) will look to stay in the winning column, as they make the trip to Boulder to take on Colorado (4-5, 1-5) on Saturday afternoon. The last time Arizona went to Boulder and took down the Buffaloes was Oct. 5, 2019, when the Wildcats edged out CU 35-30 on a game-winning touchdown run by UA running back Nathan Tilford.
Here is a first look at the Buffaloes:
OVERVIEW
Head Coach: Deion Sanders (4-5 at Colorado/ 1st season)
Pac-12 standings: 9th place
Record: 4-5, 1-5 Pac-12 (last week: 26-19 win vs. Colorado)
Schemes
• Offensive: multiple
• Defensive: multiple
Ranks (NCAA – FBS)
Total offense: 64th (389.7 YPG)
Scoring offense: 49th (30.4 PPG)
Total defense: 129th (469 YPG)
Scoring defense: 117th (33.9 PPG)
All-time series: Colorado leads 16-9 all-time (last meeting: Arizona beat Colorado 43-20 on Oct. 1, 2022 at Arizona Stadium)
