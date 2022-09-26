Jedd Fisch's Wildcats aim to bounce back after falling short against Cal 49-31 in their first conference match up of the young season. Arizona (2-2, 0-1 Pac-12) will get to host the winless Colorado Buffaloes (0-4, 0-1) this Saturday night.

This game will be a test for the Wildcats to get back on track and adjust their issues that they saw in last week’s loss. Arizona will face Colorado, who has won the last two games against UA including a 34-0 blowout last season.