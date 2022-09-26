News More News
Arizona opponent first look: Colorado

Colorado versus UCLA. (David Zalubowski | Associated Press)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter

Jedd Fisch's Wildcats aim to bounce back after falling short against Cal 49-31 in their first conference match up of the young season. Arizona (2-2, 0-1 Pac-12) will get to host the winless Colorado Buffaloes (0-4, 0-1) this Saturday night.

This game will be a test for the Wildcats to get back on track and adjust their issues that they saw in last week’s loss. Arizona will face Colorado, who has won the last two games against UA including a 34-0 blowout last season.

OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Karl Dorrell (3rd season/8-14 at Colorado

Preseason prediction: 12th (Pac-12)

Record: 0-4 (Last game 45-17 loss to UCLA)

Schemes

-Offensive: Pro-style

-Defensive: 4-2-5 (Multiple)

Ranks (NCAA – FBS)

Total offense: 126th (261.2 YPG)

Scoring offense: 129th (11.8 PPG)

Total defense: 122nd (467.8 YPG)

Scoring defense: 126th (43.2 PPG)

All time series: Colorado leads 16-8 all-time (Colorado is on two game winning streak)

