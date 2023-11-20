Arizona (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12) will look to keep its win streak alive and secure its first back-to-back Territorial Cup victory for the first time since the 2008-2009 seasons, as it prepares to take on its bitter in-state rival Arizona State in Tempe (3-8, 2-6) Saturday afternoon in the annual Duel of the Desert.

The last time that the UA took down ASU in Tempe was more than 13 years ago on Nov. 19, 2011, when the Wildcats edged out the Sun Devils 31-27 behind quarterback Nick Foles’ 370 yards and two touchdown passes before getting banged up. Backup quarterback Bryson Bierne threw a 23-yard game touchdown on his first and only pass attempt of the game.

With an Oregon State win over Oregon and Arizona win over ASU, the Wildcats will make the Pac-12 Championship game for the first time since 2014.