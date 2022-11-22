News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-22 11:06:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Arizona opponent first look: Arizona State

Former Marana High School QB Trenton Bourguet versus Oregon State.
Former Marana High School QB Trenton Bourguet versus Oregon State. (Ross D. Franklin | Associated Press)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter

Arizona looks to bounce back after an underwhelming performance in its loss last week to Washington State 31-20 as the Wildcats get ready to host its last game of the season against their bitter rival Arizona State this Friday at Arizona Stadium trying to end a five-game losing streak in the Territorial Cup.

The last time the Wildcats hosted the Sun Devils at Arizona Stadium, saw them get dominated 70-7 on Dec.11, 2020 in a historic loss that costed former head coach Kevin Sumlin his job. A new Arizona team aims to flip the script this time around.

OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Shaun Aguano (Interim coach/2-6)

Pac-12 standings: 10th place

Record: 3-8, 2-6 Pac-12 (last week: 31-7 loss to Oregon State)

Schemes

• Offensive: Pro Style

• Defensive: 4-3, 4-2-5

Ranks (NCAA – FBS/Pac-12)

Total offense: 80th (373.5 YPG)

Scoring offense: 83rd (25.3 PPG)

Total defense: 102nd (416.2 YPG)

Scoring defense: 107th (30.8 PPG)

All-time series: Arizona leads 49-46-1 all-time (last meeting: 38-15 ASU won in Tempe)

