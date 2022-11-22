Arizona looks to bounce back after an underwhelming performance in its loss last week to Washington State 31-20 as the Wildcats get ready to host its last game of the season against their bitter rival Arizona State this Friday at Arizona Stadium trying to end a five-game losing streak in the Territorial Cup.

The last time the Wildcats hosted the Sun Devils at Arizona Stadium, saw them get dominated 70-7 on Dec.11, 2020 in a historic loss that costed former head coach Kevin Sumlin his job. A new Arizona team aims to flip the script this time around.