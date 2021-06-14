Arizona officially set to open CWS Saturday against Vanderbilt

When Arizona claimed the Tucson Super Regional title Sunday night it new the opponent waiting for it in Omaha this weekend would be fourth-seeded Vanderbilt. What wasn't know was the time the Wildcats would be playing. Monday the NCAA released the start times for the first four games of the College World Series, and Arizona will be taking part in the first primetime game Saturday night.

Fifth-seeded UA will take on Vanderbilt at 4 p.m. MST in a matchup of the top offense in the country against one of the the most star-studded pitching staffs in college baseball.

The matchup is set to be televised by ESPN.

Arizona secured its spot in the eight-team CWS by knocking off 12th-seeded Ole Miss at home Sunday night in a dominating 16-3 performance.

The Wildcats showcased their ability to explode at the plate over their last two wins and head into Omaha feeling confident about where things stand even knowing that such a talented opponent will be waiting to open up the CWS.

"I told the players on Selection Sunday there's no other way I'd have it," UA head coach Jay Johnson said of his team's road to a College World Series matchup against the Commodores. "This is meant to be for this team, and we're really, really excited. We know what they are, how quality they are and all those types of things.

"What better way to start the College World Series than that?"

Vandy is the last team to win the College World Series, back in 2019, and again has one of the top teams in the game this season. The group is led by a one-two punch on the mound of Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter who have combined for 23 wins and over 300 strikeouts this season.

Arizona has the best collection of hitters in the country led by freshmen Jacob Berry and Daniel Susac plus veteran first baseman Branden Boissiere, who collected 10 hits in the Super Regional matchup against Ole Miss.

It will be strength versus strength, and the Wildcats understand what that means as they prepare to make the trek to Omaha this week.

"I feel like we can compete with anyone," Boissiere said after Sunday's win. "Finally this year we're starting to get a lot of recognition for everything that we're doing, and I'm ready for the challenge ahead."

He added that he believes the Wildcats have an elite offense among college baseball teams.

The key X-factor in the opening matchup could end up being Arizona's pitching, which has helped the Wildcats get over the hump and back into the CWS for the first time since 2016.

The Wildcats have a strong group heading to Omaha with plenty of capable arms in the bullpen in addition to starters Chase Silseth and Garrett Irvin. That showed Sunday as the coaches turned to Dawson Netz to open the game after making just one previous start this year. Freshman TJ Nichols then came in and gave the Wildcats 5 1/3 innings out of the bullpen to help secure the victory.

"Obviously they're a great program," Nichols said of Vanderbilt, which also won the National Championship back in 2014. "Kumar and Leiter, they're great. So, it's gonna be a dog fight. We got two guys, too.

"So we're gonna match up against them well."

Stanford and NC State will open the CWS in the first matchup of the event Saturday at 11 a.m. MST. The winners and losers of both games will play each other Monday.