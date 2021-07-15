Arizona officially names Trip Couch as Chip Hale's newest assistant coach

Arizona head coach Chip Hale announced the latest addition to his first coaching staff Thursday as the Wildcats made the hiring of South Carolina's Trip Couch official. The longtime college coach and former MLB scout will come to Tucson after four seasons with the Gamecocks.

The last two years have been spent as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at the school. Couch joins pitching coach Dave Lawn as the two full-time assistants on Hale's staff as the Wildcats make the move to a new era after the recent departure of Jay Johnson.

"I am thrilled to add Trip Couch, an experienced college coach and praised national recruiter, to our coaching staff," Hale said in a statement provided by the program. "It was crucial we add a relentless and successful recruiter to further the goals of the program we're building, and coach Couch is the perfect person to fill that role. He will make an immediate impact on our current student-athletes and add to our roster by attracting the top talent in the country to join us in Tucson.

"With the addition of coach Couch, we are building a world-class coaching staff that will help us develop successful players and a championship culture."

Hale doesn't have college head coach experience, so his hope is that Couch and Lawn are able to bridge the gap in that area until he can become more familiar with being a recruiter.

Couch has plenty of experience as a recruiter, but he has also been around the game for over 30 years in different roles. Most of his time has been spent as a college assistant with Houston being the other program he has been around longest in his career.

He has previously worked with outfielders, catchers and hitters throughout his career.

"I am privileged to join a historic program here at Arizona Baseball," Couch said. "I met coach Hale at Hi Corbett Field in 1999 with USA Baseball and had the privilege to work alongside some legendary Wildcats in Jerry Kindall, Jim Wing, and Bill Kinneberg. This is a tremendous opportunity for me to return to the Tucson community and build on the legacy those men left for us.

"We are ready to get to work building a successful, sustainable program with the goal of developing champions on the field and off. Tucson is a destination for baseball, and I am excited to hit the recruiting trail with that message and the Block A on my chest. With the help of coach Hale and coach Lawn I know this staff can make Omaha a regular destination for the Wildcats."

Couch has been part of 11 postseason appearances during his time as a coach with three trips to the NCAA Super Regionals, but he has yet to reach a College World Series. The Wildcats are coming off a trip to Omaha for the CWS and will return a big portion of the group that helped the program reach that point this season.

The new UA assistant coach is from North Carolina but played his college baseball at Louisiana-Lafayette where he graduated in 1991.