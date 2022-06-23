Four-star tight end Jackson Bowers admits he didn't see much past Arizona's recent struggles on the field before taking his official visit to Tucson two weekends ago.

But that visit and his time around the coaching staff did a lot to change his mindset toward the Wildcats.

"To be honest, beforehand I was like, U of A [has been bad], I don't want to go there. They haven't really done anything. So just going on that [visit], I got to see the aspect of what they're trying to do and just who they build their selves around and the good people there," Bowers told GOAZCATS.com this week.