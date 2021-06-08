Arizona names Caitlin Lowe as Mike Candrea's successor as head coach

Arizona did not wait long to name Mike Candrea's replacement Monday. After 36 years with one head coach the Wildcats will stay in house as Caitlin Lowe was named as the successor to Candrea. The news came shortly after Candrea announced his retirement as the program's leader.

Lowe has been on staff under Candrea for the last nine years and was most recently UA's associate head coach. The California native was a four-time All-American during her time with the Wildcats from 2004-07, and she also went on to win a silver medal in the Olympics under Candrea.

Known as one of the best outfielders to play the game, Lowe will take over a program that won eight national titles and reached the postseason in each of the last 34 years.

"Coach Candrea has built a culture of excellence that puts his players at the forefront," Lowe said in a statement Monday. "He has shown us all what it looks like to fiercely pursue our passion. He has led this team with integrity, class, and the upmost humility.

"I could not have asked for a better mentor in this game and most importantly in life. I take great pride in carrying on the tradition of what it means to be an Arizona Wildcat. I am so honored and extremely humbled to represent Tucson and the University of Arizona as your next head coach."

Candrea has built quite the roster of former players over his years as Arizona's head coach with many players returning to serve on his staff in some capacity. Keeping it in the UA family is certainly a plus for Candrea, but he also believes in the decision to bring in Lowe for what she can add to the program as its head coach.

"Caitlin Lowe has been a super star her entire life," he said Monday. "From her days as a four-time All-American at the University of Arizona to being a member of our USA Olympic Team to the National Pro Fastpitch league. Caitlin is special and she has continued that growth and success as the associate head coach for Arizona Softball.

"She is bright, a good communicator, understands what it takes having been there as an athlete, and the players love her. Without a doubt, Caitlin is the best person to continue the Arizona legacy into the future. She will be a super star for many years to come."

Lowe will be officially introduced as the next Arizona head coach at a press conference inside McKale Center at 10:30 a.m.