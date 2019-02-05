Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-05 11:40:43 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Arizona must adjust without Williams in the lineup

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona will head into its toughest game of the Pac-12 Conference season without one of its top players. Sean Miller announced on his radio show Monday night that starting guard Brandon Williams wi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}