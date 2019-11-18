Sean Miller's team continues to impress voters in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and Monday the latest list was released with UA moving up a handful of spots into the top 15. Arizona now sits at No. 14 on the list as it continues to close in on Oregon as the top-ranked team in the Pac-12 Conference. The Ducks sit at No. 11 heading into the third week of the season.

UA has made a steady climb the last couple weeks after debuting at No. 21 during the preseason. UA moved up to No. 19 last week but convincing wins over San Jose State and New Mexico State helped Miller's team move up the rankings again.

The Wildcats (4-0) are beating teams by an average of 34.5 points so far this season with Sunday's win over the Aggies being just the latest 30-point victory for UA.

Arizona has done it by remaining balanced and keeping its rotation fresh by utilizing its depth. The Wildcats have consistently played 10 or 11 players so far this season and the depth has been a big part of the success.

So has the early dominance by freshman forward Zeke Nnaji who already has one weekly honor under his belt after winning the Pac-12's Freshman Player of the Week award last week.

He has been perfect from the field in the last two games going 15 for 15 from the field against San Jose State and New Mexico State. He has also made 15 of 17 free throws during that span as well.

This week the Wildcats will play two more home games before hitting the road for a Thanksgiving weekend tournament in California when they take part in the Wooden Legacy event in Anaheim.

UA's next game will take place Thursday night when South Dakota State comes to McKale Center. Upcoming ranked opponents for UA include No. 24 Baylor and No. 8 Gonzaga, both of which the Wildcats will see in the coming weeks. The Dec. 7 game against Baylor will be on the road while UA will get to face the Bulldogs at home a week later.