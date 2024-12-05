Arizona moves on from both of its coordinators and shakes up the staff

As Coach Brennan tries to get the ship turned around on the right path and as the offseason is in full swing, he has announced three changes to the coaching staff going forward.

Following an unimpressive season in Tucson it was announced that Brennan would be coming back to coach for Arizona but that he'd be evaluating all areas of the coaching staff and program following the 49-7 Territorial Cup loss to Arizona State.

Arizona's offseason began with National Signing Day but it is long from over as the first transfer portal window kicks off Dec. 9, and head coach Brent Brennan is making changes to the coaching staff.

On Thursday, Brennan announced that he'll be hiring brand new coordinators in all three phases being offense along with defense and special teams.

Offensive coordinator Dino Babers will be the only one not returning to the program as defensive coordinator Duane Akina and special teams coordinator and linebackers coach Danny Gonzales will be coming back in different roles.

"It was always a one-year deal with [Babers]," Brennan said. "Where we are right now, it gives us a chance to move on and kind of take the next step and so, that part of it is exciting."

"In the announcement we also talked about Coach Akina is going to go back to coaching secondary. Duane and I sat down and had a great conversation and I think he's going to go back to producing NFL defensive backs and where we get the value of his experience."

"The last shift is that we're going to hire a full-time special teams coach. I think it gets complicated when people are either an offensive coach or a defensive coach and trying to also coach the kicking game. So I'm looking for someone that is just narrowly focused on that."

Apart from the head coach, coordinators are easily the next most notable coach in terms of impact when looking at the on-field display and a lot of credit goes to Brennan for recognizing that last year wasn't good enough in every phase and that change will certainly now be made.

"Obviously this is a result-orientated business," Brennan said. "What we were doing was obviously not working and so what are the determinations I can make in terms of giving us the best chance to move forward."

While the new names to man these positions are still definitely days away, Brennan understands the timeline coming up with the transfer portal right around the corner and listed possible ideas in the search.

"I want to find someone who's going to help continue the development of Noah Fifita," said Brennan on the new OC. "Then I'm looking for explosive offense, so guys that have a track record of calling plays."

Finding a way to keep Fifita in Tucson is one of the biggest priorities this offseason finding a coordinator that aligns with him and can enhance his ability is certainly a way at attacking that.

Brennan also confirmed that he intends for the offensive coordinator to be a hire outside of the program.

Defensively, Brennan seems to be heavily considering moving Gonzales to full-time defensive coordinator as his position moving forward is still unknown but he's still evaluating everything at this moment.

The news out of Arizona is far from over and expect more coaching information to be announced in the coming days as Coach Brennan is hard at work to make three pivotal hires to change the team's success.