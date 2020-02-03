Monday means rankings updates and both Arizona's men's and women's basketball teams are both once again represented in their respective Associated Press Top 25 polls this week. The women's team has been on a steady pace since entering the rankings earlier in the season while the men's team has moved up high on the list and dropped out completely at different points of the year. As conference play continues to unfold both teams are now back on the list heading into the first week of February.

Miller's squad back in the top 25

Arizona earned a much-needed road victory last Thursday night against Washington exorcising some of the demons that prevented the Wildcats from securing a road win prior to the matchup. UA doubled down with a second road victory Saturday night to earn the Pac-12's first road sweep. The trip to the Pacific Northwest was an important one for Arizona and now it will look to build off that success with the schedule now flipping as the Wildcats now have four of their next six games at home. Becoming the first team in the conference to earn a road sweep this season has its rewards and for Arizona that was a move back into the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday. UA has been part of the rankings for most of the season but dropped out last week after losing to Arizona State a couple Saturdays ago. The wins over Washington and Washington State were enough to give UA the bump it needed to move back up the list after being one of the top teams to receive votes a week ago. The Wildcats remain one of the top teams in the country according to the NCAA's Net rankings with Arizona sitting at No. 8 on the list putting the team ahead of all the other Pac-12 teams up high on the list. Colorado is currently ranked 17th with Oregon ranked 18th on the NET rankings list. Arizona hosts USC and UCLA this week as the Wildcats make their return home to McKale Center.

Wildcats reach highest ranking since 1998