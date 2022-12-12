Monday marks the arrival of new rankings around college basketball, and Arizona continues to have two teams inside the Associated Press Top 25 with both the Wildcats men's and women's teams jockeying for position among that group headed into the final games of nonconference play. Both teams had different weeks with each squad only playing one game last week. The results were different, and that was reflected in the latest update to the weekly rankings.

Arizona moves up one spot after win over Indiana

Arizona secured one of its biggest victories of the season Saturday when the Wildcats were able to score a convincing 89-75 win over No. 14 Indiana in the Las Vegas Clash event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The victory helped Tommy Lloyd's team partially erase the memory of a rough week that was capped with a shaky victory over winless Cal and a road loss to Utah. UA's win in Las Vegas helped the Wildcats move up one spot to No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 putting them ahead of Arkansas, which dropped from ninth to 10th Monday. Coming away from the Maui Invitational, the Wildcats (8-1) looked like a team poised to make a run at a No. 1 seed come March, but those ambitions took a bit of a hit after its first two games of Pac-12 play. Saturday's win over the Hoosiers certainly helps Arizona regain some of that buzz it lost after its previous two games. "Obviously Arizona's a great program," Lloyd said after the win over Indiana, Arizona's third win over a ranked opponent this season. "They've been in a lot of moments when I'm sure they've had moments where they hit it out of the park and moments when they've struggled like all programs. I know we're a program that doesn't shy away from the limelight. We don't shy away from the moment. "The bigger the game, hopefully, the better we are. That's the kind of culture we're trying to establish." Arizona has two games this week and the second will be another one of those high-level matchups for the Wildcats when No. 6 Tennessee pays a visit to McKale Center for a top-10 meeting in Tucson. The Volunteers (9-1) moved up one spot in Monday's poll release and secured one first-place vote. UA will first play Texas A&M Corpus Christi Tuesday night at home before this weekend's contest with Tennessee.

Arizona women drop 8 spots after Kansas loss

Much like the UA men will host their biggest nonconference game this weekend, the women's team did the same last week when Adia Barnes' team welcomed Kansas to McKale Center. The result was Arizona's first loss of the season with the Wildcats struggling offensively in a 27-point loss to the Jayhawks. It was the lowest-scoring game for Barnes' team this season with the previous low being 77 points in last Sunday's road win over New Mexico. KU has been inching closer to the top 25 heading into the matchup with UA, so it was not as though the matchup was an uneven one in favor of the Wildcats. However, Arizona had looked dominant through its previous seven games ahead of its first true test. That loss to Kansas moved the Wildcats down the rankings Monday with UA now sitting at No. 20 overall in the AP Top 25 after dropping eight spots with the loss. KU moved into the rankings and now sits just two spots behind Arizona at No. 22. The Wildcats will have just one game to regroup ahead of a ranked matchup against No. 18 Baylor in Dallas this Sunday. So, there will be plenty of things to iron out when UA hosts Texas Southern Wednesday night at McKale Center. "It's easy to have pace when your offense is going well, but how do you have that pace when things are hard?" Barnes said after Thursday's loss to the Jayhawks. "You still have to have that consistency, so I think we just have to be a little bit more disciplined. And, we just have to be more intentional about things, and we have to be able to do things we do in practice and carry over to the game. "We're not able to do that right now. Even we got exploited on some of that stuff against New Mexico, but when the team gets better you get exploited on bigger stuff." Tipoff for Arizona's game against Texas Southern is set for 7 p.m. MST.