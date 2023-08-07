Tommy Lloyd on moving to the Big 12

Lloyd didn't have too much to say other than it being an exciting opportunity in the future. He made it clear the focus remains on this season in the Pac-12.

"It is exciting," Lloyd said. "... But to be honest with you guys... that's next year. The Pac-10, Pac-12 conference has been great to the University of Arizona over the years and really helped establish it as one of the premier athletic departments in the country. I think it's our job on the way out to honor that.

"We're 100 percent focused on having a great season in the Pac-12."