Transfers bring veteran presence to Arizona's roster for Tommy Lloyd

Tommy Lloyd’s Arizona men’s basketball team fell prematurely last season in the NCAA Tournament ending its run in the Sweet 16 after earning a No. 1 seed. One factor that kept the Wildcats and many other teams from cutting down the nets in New Orleans was a lack of experience.

Arizona went into the tournament with just one of its players having played in the event previously and experienced the intensified win-or-go-home games. And even then, Gonzaga transfer big man Oumar Ballo played just nine minutes over three games with the Bulldogs during their March Madness run in the 2020-21 season.

This offseason marks a new chapter for UA as new signees and transfers have been added to this new-look Wildcat team, which is eager to avenge its loss to Houston that brought the season to an end.

Adding two seniors to a roster that now has that valuable postseason experience gives Lloyd and his staff a strong mix of players to work with in their second year together in Tucson.