Arizona making 2023 RB Roderick Robinson II feel like a priority

The recruiting process is beginning to heat up for 2023 running back Roderick Robinson II. The San Diego-Lincoln standout played for a talented team during the 2021 season earning him plenty of recognition from college programs. Robinson has already been well known for a while now, but with schools starting to turn their attention to the junior class he has continued to see his stock rise.

Within the last week he has added offers from USC, Utah, Oregon State and Duke plus Oregon's new coaches decided to re-offer the three-star recruit.

It doesn't stop there for the 6-foot-1 running back prospect. Robinson also holds offers from programs such as Tennessee, Cal, Colorado, Syracuse, San Diego State, Colorado State, San Jose State and Utah State among others.

"I’m extremely blessed to be in the position I am in right now recruiting wise," Robinson said with his recruitment continuing to surge. "Not a lot of people get this opportunity so I’m taking it day by day and taking it all in as much as I can."