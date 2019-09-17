Recruiting success continues for Arizona heading into the fall as another top prospect in the 2020 class has the Wildcats as part of his focus moving into the next stage of the process. Four-star power forward Dawson Garcia announced his top seven Tuesday afternoon and Arizona was the only school in the West to make the cut on a list that also features Kansas, North Carolina, Indiana, Memphis, Marquette and Minnesota.

Garcia, who played travel ball for the same D1 Minnesota program that current UA freshman Zeke Nnaji was a part of, has already used a few of his five official visits meaning the Wildcats will have to continue to put in some more work to secure one of the remaining official trips.

So far Baylor, Texas and Marquette have had him on campus officially.

Nnaji could end up being a key connection for UA in Garcia's recruitment as the two forwards have some similarities in their games. Garcia said earlier in the summer that he will be keeping an eye on how the Wildcats utilize Nnaji this season considering he could fit into the system in a similar way.

"It helps a lot, because I can really sit back and watch and envision myself the next year," Garcia said of that connection. "Sean Miller does a good job with players like that."