Arizona makes several new offers Wednesday
Arizona continues to have waves of offers go out periodically and Wednesday was another big day for the program to get out more offers. The focus was for linebackers coach John Rushing who is leadi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news