Arizona continues to add pieces to its 2020 recruiting class late in the spring and Monday night the program took another step forward with another offensive line commitment. San Marcos, California two-way lineman Anthony Patt picked the Wildcats joining a class that is inching toward being complete.

Patt had a preferred walk-on offer from West Virginia on the table in addition to offers from Division II programs, but Arizona was the first FBS-level school to offer him a scholarship. The 6-foot-5 recruit joins another recently-committed lineman, Sam Langi, as the two newest additions to the class.

Kevin Sumlin and his staff have been focused on adding more help the lines on both sides of the ball and Patt is someone who could help build up some of the depth for the future.

He is the the fifth offensive lineman to commit to Arizona as part of the 2020 class in addition to Grand Valley State transfer Matthew Stefanski who announced his plans to join the program last month.

