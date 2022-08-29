GOAZCATS.com has learned Monday that sixth-year senior defensive lineman JB Brown is set to undergo season-ending surgery on his shoulder.

Brown appeared in four games as a true freshman in the 2017 season before going on to play in all 12 games each of the next two seasons with 14 combined starts. He registered a career-high 30 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2018.

After opting out of the 2020 COVID shortened season and missing all but four games last year, Brown is set to miss another full season of playing time. He was set to be part of Arizona's rotation on the defensive line that was expected to include up to eight or nine players in defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen's defense.

With the absence of Brown, Paris Shand and Dion Wilson Jr. should take on bigger roles in the rotation on the defensive line.

We will see how this officially shakes up the depth chart for Arizona when it is released. It is officially game week with the season opener against San Diego State on September 3, at 12:30 p.m. (MST) on CBS.