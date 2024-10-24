Arizona looks to make a run to close the season starting with West Virginia

Three weeks later and the Wildcats sit at 3-4 with five games to go. In a season that Arizona entered with high hopes now sits in a place where it is looking to salvage its season with a stretch of wins to close the year.

When Arizona defeated Utah earlier this season on the road, it had seemed like that was the game to get them back on track to achieve their College Football Playoff aspiration.

Last season, the Wildcats started 3-3 before ripping off seven straight wins including an Alamo Bowl win over Oklahoma. The dream of that happening again ended last week when Arizona lost its third game in a row on the season against Colorado.

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Arizona hosts West Virginia on Saturday to begin a stretch of five games to close the year. If Arizona can't beat West Virginia at home this weekend, it will have to win three of the final four games to even win enough games to make a bowl game.

The Mountaineers are coming off back-to-back losses against Iowa State and Kansas State following a 3-2 start to the season, so this game on Saturday is huge for both teams chances of making a bowl game.

The quarterback situation is up in the air for West Virginia. Starter Garrett Greene did not return after halftime last week against Kansas State and his status for this week is up in the air as coach Neal Brown said earlier in the week. If it is not Greene under center, it will be Nicco Marchiol who was high school teammates with Genesis Smith at Hamilton High School in Chandler.

"I know a lot about him," Smith said. "He is a good quarterback and Garrett Greene is a good quarterback too, so we're getting ready for both of them."

They have completely different play styles so that will add to the challenge of having to prepare for them both.