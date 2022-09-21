Jedd Fisch hasn't gotten to enjoy a lot of Pac-12 success yet as Arizona head coach, but does have experience beating Cal, defeating the Golden Bears 10-3 for the Wildcats' lone win of any kind last season.

The Wildcats (2-1) now open up their conference slate at Cal (2-1) on Saturday, looking to continue their strong start to the season -- and extend the program's recent success in the series, riding a six-game win streak over the Bears dating back to 2010.

(For that matter, two of Fisch's four wins as head coach have come against Cal, as he also beat the Bears in 2017 as UCLA's interim coach).

Arizona and Cal will be both show different teams compared to the 2021 meeting, as much has changed for both programs.

For further perspective, new Cal quarterback Jack Plummer and Arizona's offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll and defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen shared their thoughts on the matchup Tuesday.