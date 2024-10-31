Arizona looks to catch fire late in season to earn trip to bowl game

After dropping its fourth straight game last week, Arizona will officially have to win three of its final four games to earn a trip to a bowl game.
While the Wildcats did fall to the Mountaineers, Arizona will look to use the offensive momentum it found late in the game after three straight touchdown drives to close the game to carry over into the final four games of the season against UCF, Houston, TCU and Arizona State.
"I felt like we had a lot of trust in everybody," Tetairoa McMillan said on the near fourth quarter comeback last week. "We were confident in our play because at that point we had nothing to lose. We were on the comeback end, so we had to try to do everything we could to win the game. I feel like if we start like that from the beginning, our record could be a lot different and I think a lot of it comes from trust and confidence."
While it has not been the season Arizona had hoped for compared to expectations, the players continue to live in the moment and focus on one week at a time.