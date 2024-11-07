Arizona looking to use second bye week to finish season strong

That next game, the offense still had some struggles but did come away with what at the time was a statement win over Utah. Fast forward five weeks later, the win over the Utes doesn't look nearly as good and the offensive struggles have remained a consistent issue for Arizona.

When Arizona entered its first bye week of the season following the 31-7 loss at Kansas State, changes were made. Arizona coach Brent Brennan announced that tight ends coach Matt Adkins would take over the primary play-caller role in place of Dino Babers . It was a move made after the Wildcats struggled offensively against Northern Arizona and Kansas State.

After suggesting following last week's loss that he would evaluate the coaching staff, Brennan said during his press conference on Monday that there was no consideration about making any changes.

"I don't think it serves this team right now," Brennan said. "I think the most important thing that we're trying to do is to keep this team together and keep us moving forward and build the best plan we can to play good football against Houston. I also think that every person in this building is really having a big impact on our recruiting process. That part of it is ongoing."

This season continues to spiral in the wrong direction for Arizona on the back of five straight losses with three of them being at home and three of them being by at least 22 points.

The defense that has been banged up for the past month missing numerous key captains appeared to break against UCF after doing its part the previous several weeks. On the other side, the offense continues to show flashes but has not put together four quarters of consistent play since the season opener against New Mexico.

Brennan is looking to attack the bye week similar to how he did during the first bye week.

"For our football team, I think it's critical that we attack practice and meetings like we did over our first bye week," Brennan said. "I think that was really good. I think we spaced out the days off so that our team had a chance to recover a little bit, but really keep our foot on the gas pedal on the improvement of our football team."

The consistent message among the players and weeks through the losing streak has been sticking together as a team, and that is no different now.

"I think the most important thing is as the players and coaches, we stay together and we move forward together," Brennan said. "I think that's one of those things that is hard to do when you lose games and the outside world tries to pull them apart. These players care about each other and care about their coaches.

Arizona has three guaranteed games left on its schedule, needing to win all three of them to salvage the season and earn a trip to a bowl game. It starts with hosting Houston one week from Friday, who is coming off an upset win over Kansas State last week and is also on its bye this week.