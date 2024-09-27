The Wildcats opened the season with back-to-back wins over New Mexico and Northern Arizona, though the Wildcats came out of both games with concerns on either side of the ball.

Two weeks ago, Arizona had its first big test of the season on the road against Kansas State in a nonconference game.

The Wildcats opened the contest with a 14-play touchdown drive that took almost eight minutes.

After that opening drive, it was all Kansas State the rest of the game in what ended as a 31-7 loss for Arizona.

There are almost always going to be bumps in the road early when going through a coaching change. The Wildcats have seen that first hand now, but new head coach Brent Brennan is not panicking in any way.

"There are always things that are complicated, especially when you have a transition," he said this week. "Lots of new pieces, new coaching staff and a new way you go about business. I think that's not surprising to me at all."

Arizona had its bye last week to get healthy and make any necessary adjustments on either side of the ball.